Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center

2800 Colorado St.

Lake Station

219-963-2070

Ask a young child where he or she wants to have a birthday party and then ask the parents where they think would be best, and you won’t always get the same answer. Though kids and grownups often have different priorities for a party, many in Northwest Indiana seem to agree on Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center, the 23,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor hands-on wonderland run by the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department.

For parents, the attraction is the cleanliness, the private spaces and the quality of the staff at Bellaboo’s that help make it such an easy and convenient birthday option, general manager Kara Mackey says. But for the kids, the reason is that it’s just plain fun. The goal at every party is the same — to play, play, play — especially in the newly expanded Buccanoo Bay in the Imagination Garden.