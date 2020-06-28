Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center
2800 Colorado St.
Lake Station
219-963-2070
Ask a young child where he or she wants to have a birthday party and then ask the parents where they think would be best, and you won’t always get the same answer. Though kids and grownups often have different priorities for a party, many in Northwest Indiana seem to agree on Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center, the 23,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor hands-on wonderland run by the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department.
For parents, the attraction is the cleanliness, the private spaces and the quality of the staff at Bellaboo’s that help make it such an easy and convenient birthday option, general manager Kara Mackey says. But for the kids, the reason is that it’s just plain fun. The goal at every party is the same — to play, play, play — especially in the newly expanded Buccanoo Bay in the Imagination Garden.
“Children love Bellaboo’s because they are keenly aware that this place is for them,” Mackey says. “We put the focus on the birthday child to ensure that the day is all about making sure they feel special. And we hope every visit is an invitation for families and their guests to connect without hassle or digital distraction.”
SECOND PLACE
Zao Island
1050 Horse Prairie Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-1194
THIRD PLACE
Jak’s Warehouse
221 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-5257
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!