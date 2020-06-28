Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party
urgent

Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Bes Place for a Child's Birthday Party

Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center

2800 Colorado St.

Lake Station

219-963-2070

mybellaboos.com

Ask a young child where he or she wants to have a birthday party and then ask the parents where they think would be best, and you won’t always get the same answer. Though kids and grownups often have different priorities for  a party, many in Northwest Indiana seem to agree on Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center, the 23,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor hands-on wonderland run by the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department.

For parents, the attraction is the cleanliness, the private spaces and the quality of the staff at Bellaboo’s that help make it such an easy and convenient birthday option, general manager Kara Mackey says. But for the kids, the reason is that it’s just plain fun. The goal at every party is the same — to play, play, play —  especially in the newly expanded Buccanoo Bay in the Imagination Garden.

“Children love Bellaboo’s because they are keenly aware that this place is for them,” Mackey says. “We put the focus on the birthday child to ensure that the day is all about making sure they feel special. And we hope every visit is an invitation for families and their guests to connect without hassle or digital distraction.”

SECOND PLACE

Zao Island

1050 Horse Prairie Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-1194

zaoisland.net

THIRD PLACE

Jak’s Warehouse

221 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-5257

jakswarehouse.com

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts