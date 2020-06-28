Best Public Garden/Outdoor Exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Shrine of Christ’s Passion

10630 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-6010

While gardens and other natural outdoor spaces are a welcome retreat for winter-weary Midwesterners, 2020 may go down as the year of the garden. Rarely has there been a time when so many people have been seeking a place to get away from the stress of the world and find a place to contemplate a more serene and peaceful existence.

The Shrine of Christ’s Passion continues to provide that close-to-home getaway for Region residents, with its lush vegetation, 40 life-size sculptures and narrated journey through the last days of Jesus. Truly a one-of-a-kind attraction, the nondenominational shrine has attracted visitors from all faiths and all corners of the world — all of whom seem eager for a unique experience in the great outdoors.

“Our world is moving at a very fast pace, and the shrine offers guests a peaceful respite in this hectic world,” says general manager Paul Anderson. “This is a place to ponder and remember the sacrifice given for each one of us.”