FIRST PLACE
Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest
450 W. 100 North
Valparaiso
219-462-0025
Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest is a 300-acre oak preserve near Valparaiso with formal gardens, woodlands, wetlands, prairies and hiking trails. There are so many things to see and do between April and October that one person might not be able to experience it all — and it’s not all about gardens.
In summer there’s the Acorn Concert Series by five groups; classes for all ages about wildlife and flora; and trails totaling 6 miles where dogs are welcome, too.
“Our Wind-down Wednesdays are a relaxing time from 6 to 8 p.m.,” says Sarah Reed, who manages the grounds and facility. Café Crop will teach making hand-made cards in June and July will be Brushes on Broad Street teaching painting on canvas.
In May and June there’s a fairy house trail with houses in old tree stumps and decorations. There will be a Disney-themed Enchanted Ball for little princesses and princes.
In the Railway Garden, seven G-scale model trains run on 3,000-feet of track alongside water features and 500 plant species.
Facility rentals and memberships are available.
“Our volunteers are amazing; we couldn’t do this without them,” says Reed. Volunteer programs include individuals and groups, with activities ranging from the Railway Garden to building small projects to walking the trails with friendly goats that nibble on invasive plants.
The arboretum became part of Purdue University Northwest in 2018.
SECOND PLACE
The Shrine of Christ's Passion
10630 Wicker Ave.
St John
219-365-6010
THIRD PLACE
Dunes Learning Center
700 Howe Rd.
Porter
219-395-9555