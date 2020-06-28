Best Sports Book

The Book
Horseshoe Casino
777 Casino Center Drive
Hammond
866-711-7463
Though sports betting is a relatively new option for Region casino-goers, those who have enthusiastically jumped into this new arena have an early favorite.
The Book at Horseshoe Casino is a spacious area with an LED video wall and deluxe lounge chairs and couches, giving players a place to watch up to 14 sporting events while drinking and dining — with the added excitement of placing wagers on the games.
“From the day The Book opened, it has become one of the most popular sports books in not only Indiana, but across the country,” says Caesars Entertainment regional President Dan Nita. “We cannot wait until live sports return and guests can once again relax with friends in this terrific space.”
SECOND PLACE
FanDuel Sportsbook
Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa
777 Blue Chip Drive
Michigan City
219-879-7711
THIRD PLACE
Sportsbook
Ameristar Casino
777 Ameristar Blvd.
East Chicago
219-378-3000
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!