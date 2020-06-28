Best Sports Book
urgent

Best Sports Book

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Sports Book

The Book at Horseshoe Casino 

The Book

Horseshoe Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

866-711-7463

caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond

Though sports betting is a relatively new option for Region casino-goers, those who have enthusiastically jumped into this new arena have an early favorite.

The Book at Horseshoe Casino is a spacious area with an LED video wall and deluxe lounge chairs and couches, giving players a place to watch up to 14 sporting events while drinking and dining — with the added excitement of placing wagers on the games.

“From the day The Book opened, it has become one of the most popular sports books in not only Indiana, but across the country,” says Caesars Entertainment regional President Dan Nita. “We cannot wait until live sports return and guests can once again relax with friends in this terrific space.”

SECOND PLACE

FanDuel Sportsbook

Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa

777 Blue Chip Drive

Michigan City

219-879-7711

bluechipcasino.com

THIRD PLACE

Sportsbook

Ameristar Casino

777 Ameristar Blvd.

East Chicago

219-378-3000

eastchicago.ameristar.com/casino/sportsbook

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts