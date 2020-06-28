Best Sports Book

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Book

Horseshoe Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

866-711-7463

Though sports betting is a relatively new option for Region casino-goers, those who have enthusiastically jumped into this new arena have an early favorite.

The Book at Horseshoe Casino is a spacious area with an LED video wall and deluxe lounge chairs and couches, giving players a place to watch up to 14 sporting events while drinking and dining — with the added excitement of placing wagers on the games.

“From the day The Book opened, it has become one of the most popular sports books in not only Indiana, but across the country,” says Caesars Entertainment regional President Dan Nita. “We cannot wait until live sports return and guests can once again relax with friends in this terrific space.”

SECOND PLACE

FanDuel Sportsbook

Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa