Best Sports Book

Ameristar Barstool Sportsbook
Ameristar Casino & Hotel
777 Ameristar Blvd.
East Chicago
219-378-3000
“We put in long hours and work hard as a team so being voted No. 1 is great as it shows that all we’ve done is appreciated and that people think we’re doing a good job,” says Jerel Cole, supervisor at Ameristar Barstool Sportsbook. “That’s what our goal was--to have happy customers.”
According to Cole, after acquiring Barstool, a digital sports-focused media company, Ameristar renovated last year, and the new Sportsbook is a sleek and stylish space with a cosmopolitan but comfortable feel.
At the casino entrance, Sportsbook features a sports viewing area, 23 betting kiosks offering thousands of wager options for professional and collegiate sportsplayed in both the U.S. and globally as well, a betting counter with large odds boards and even a football field to give it that realistic feel. A giant video wall showcases the best games. Wagering includes parlays, round robins, match-ups, futures, straight bets, player and team prop bets and in-play betting.
There are drink and food specialsfor diners who can choose such menu items as handhelds such as Italian beef and Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches, dishes to share, entrees like steak and ribs, side dishes (think sweet potato fries), salads—Caesar, Blackened Shrimp Cobb, and Southern Fried Chicken. If there’s room, there are desserts.
“It’s a great place to come in and wager on your favorite teams,” says Cole. “We are so honored at being Best of the Region.”
