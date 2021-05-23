Best Sports Book

Ameristar Barstool Sportsbook

Ameristar Casino & Hotel

777 Ameristar Blvd.

East Chicago

219-378-3000

“We put in long hours and work hard as a team so being voted No. 1 is great as it shows that all we’ve done is appreciated and that people think we’re doing a good job,” says Jerel Cole, supervisor at Ameristar Barstool Sportsbook. “That’s what our goal was--to have happy customers.”

According to Cole, after acquiring Barstool, a digital sports-focused media company, Ameristar renovated last year, and the new Sportsbook is a sleek and stylish space with a cosmopolitan but comfortable feel.