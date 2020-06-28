Best Sports Team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary SouthShore RailCats

One Stadium Plaza

Gary

219-882-2255

There’s just something about minor league baseball that seems to connect with the true sports fan in all of us. Without the outsized media attention or massive contracts or gargantuan stadiums, the game gets to shine that much brighter, its joys apparent in the efforts of the players and their connections to the fans.

Region sports lovers have certainly found this to be the case in Gary over the years, packing the U.S. Steel Yard night after night to enjoy a hot dog, the companionship of friends and family and the hard work and determination of the young men giving their heart and soul to the lifelong pursuit of the game.

“RailCats fans have so much pride and look at the team as a community asset,” says general manager Brian Flenner. “You can watch professional baseball up close with such a personal experience right in your back yard.”

