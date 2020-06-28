Best Sports Venue

U.S. Steel Yard
Gary SouthShore RailCats
One Stadium Plaza
Gary
219-882-2255
One of the joys of spectator sports is being there — of getting up-close and personal with the game unfolding and the players making it all happen. That feeling, of course, gets harder to come by as stadiums get bigger, seats get farther from the action.
Maybe that’s why minor league parks such as the U.S. Steel Yard have become so popular with fans looking for a more connected night out. Why do those Gary SouthShore RailCats players look so life-size? Because they’re only a few hundred yards away from even the cheap seats (which is most of them – another plus). Suddenly a trip to the old ball game with the family actually feels like being there — and not in a second-mortgage kind of way. That’s something RailCats GM Brian Flenner says is especially important to the ballclub.
“The entire RailCats community — everyone from players to fans to sponsors to staff — has a strong sense of family in making the Steel Yard the home of ‘fanatic family fun,’ ” he says.
SECOND PLACE
Crown Point Sportsplex
1313 E. North St.
Crown Point, Ind.
219-661-2271
THIRD PLACE
Hammond Sportsplex & Community Center
6630 Indianapolis Blvd.
Hammond
219-853-7660
