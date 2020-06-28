Best Sports Venue

U.S. Steel Yard

One of the joys of spectator sports is being there — of getting up-close and personal with the game unfolding and the players making it all happen. That feeling, of course, gets harder to come by as stadiums get bigger, seats get farther from the action.

Maybe that’s why minor league parks such as the U.S. Steel Yard have become so popular with fans looking for a more connected night out. Why do those Gary SouthShore RailCats players look so life-size? Because they’re only a few hundred yards away from even the cheap seats (which is most of them – another plus). Suddenly a trip to the old ball game with the family actually feels like being there — and not in a second-mortgage kind of way. That’s something RailCats GM Brian Flenner says is especially important to the ballclub.