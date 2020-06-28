Best Sports Venue
urgent

  • Updated
U.S. Steel Yard 

Gary SouthShore RailCats

One Stadium Plaza

Gary

219-882-2255

railcatsbaseball.com

One of the joys of spectator sports is being there — of getting up-close and personal with the game unfolding and the players making it all happen. That feeling, of course, gets harder to come by as stadiums get bigger, seats get farther from the action.

Maybe that’s why minor league parks such as the U.S. Steel Yard have become so popular with fans looking for a more connected night out. Why do those Gary SouthShore RailCats players look so life-size? Because they’re only a few hundred yards away from even the cheap seats (which is most of them – another plus). Suddenly a trip to the old ball game with the family actually feels like being there — and not in a second-mortgage kind of way. That’s something RailCats GM Brian Flenner says is especially important to the ballclub.

“The entire RailCats community — everyone from players to fans to sponsors to staff — has a strong sense of family in making the Steel Yard the home of ‘fanatic family fun,’ ” he says.

SECOND PLACE

Crown Point Sportsplex

1313 E. North St.

Crown Point, Ind.

219-661-2271

crownpoint.in.gov

THIRD PLACE

Hammond Sportsplex & Community Center

6630 Indianapolis Blvd.

Hammond

219-853-7660

hammondsportsplex.com

