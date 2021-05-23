U.S. Steel Yard
One Stadium Plaza
Gary
219-882-2255
According to Ashley Nylen, manager of Marketing and Promotions for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, it’s the care that they put into providing their fans with the best experience possible that makes the US Steel Yard the No. 1 best sports venue in Northwest Indiana.
“Every day our front office asks ourselves how each of us can improve fan involvement and enhance their enjoyment at the Steel Yard,” she says. “For us behind the scenes, working in the RailCats organization is a dream come true ... and it reflects in the effort we demonstrate every day. I like to ask myself, ‘If I were a kid again, how would I want my experience at the ballpark to feel?’ Then, I try to reflect that emotion in my every day work.”
With a capacity of 6,138 with 6,000 comfortable, chair-back seats, amenities include a 16-22-foot state-of-the-art LED video screen in the center of the 55-foot tall scoreboard and three concession stands serving ballgame fare. Theme nights include Heroes Weekend over the July Fourth weekend and Daily Deals such as Meaty Monday and Taco Tuesday, Thirsty Thursday, and Fireworks Friday. RailCats Festivals include Festivals Los Gatos celebrating Hispanic heritage and Sweet Home Indiana Corn Roast. Giveaways include Beach Towels on June 11, T-Shirts on July 24, and Lunch Boxes on August 7.
“It all starts with our great pride around and within this organization,” says Nylen. “We each have great admiration and gratitude to be part of a team that’s so tight-knit and interconnected. Simply put, I believe our fans see how much fun we’re having at the Steel Yard and that fun is contagious."
