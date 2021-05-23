U.S. Steel Yard

According to Ashley Nylen, manager of Marketing and Promotions for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, it’s the care that they put into providing their fans with the best experience possible that makes the US Steel Yard the No. 1 best sports venue in Northwest Indiana.

“Every day our front office asks ourselves how each of us can improve fan involvement and enhance their enjoyment at the Steel Yard,” she says. “For us behind the scenes, working in the RailCats organization is a dream come true ... and it reflects in the effort we demonstrate every day. I like to ask myself, ‘If I were a kid again, how would I want my experience at the ballpark to feel?’ Then, I try to reflect that emotion in my every day work.”