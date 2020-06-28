Best Asian Food

House of Kobe (Tie)
8101 Broadway
Merrillville
219-791-9500
1951 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-1919
The dining experience at House of Kobe appeals to all of the senses.
Chefs dazzle customers as they prepare meals in front of them, displaying their skills with kitchen utensils.
After witnessing the sights, sounds and smells of the food preparation, customers will experience the best part of the meal — tasting the delicious food.
Eric Chiang, an owner of House of Kobe, said he always strives to meet customer expectations.
“Whatever the customer requires, we do our best to prepare it,” he said. “That’s how I run my business — I’ll do my best for whatever they want.”
Chiang said the extensive, affordable menu at House of Kobe focuses on healthful, fresh and satisfying dishes that appeal to all members of the family.
A popular item is the Kobe Royal, a sizzling, aromatic combo of chicken and filet mignon. There’s also a sushi counter where customers can watch trained chefs prepare fresh fish into delicate sushi and sashimi.
House of Kobe opened in 1997 in Schererville. Business was booming, and in 2004, Eric Chiang's brother, Jerry Chiang, opened the Merrillville location.
Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi (Tie)
9625 Calumet Ave., Suite A
Munster
219-301-5090
For two years, Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi has been delighting taste buds at its Munster location.
“There are many sushi restaurants in the area, but we think we stand out because we provide an environment that matches what we offer on our menu, which is unique, refreshing and relaxing,” said co-owner Carrie Yi, who also is known as Carrie Kitaro.
Yi said many believe Kitaro is the last name of the owners, adding that Kitaro means “Happy Man.”
“The story behind it is that John, my husband, named it so because he's a happy man when his customers are happy,” Yi said. “We want our customers to be elated, to have a memorable dining experience, and to have Kitaro live up to its name and meaning through great service and an attractive menu.”
Yi said the support from customers has been immeasurable. During the pandemic, customers from Yi's former location in Lemont, Ill., traveled to Munster for orders. Kitaro also received orders from regulars and new customers wanting to support local businesses.
“We cannot be more thankful for everyone, it's truly been a very humbling experience,” Yi said.
SECOND PLACE
Asparagus
7876 Broadway
Merrillville
219-794-0000
THIRD PLACE
Umi Sushi and Lounge
109 W. Joliet St.
Crown Point
219-262-7652
