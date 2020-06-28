Best Asian Food

A popular item is the Kobe Royal, a sizzling, aromatic combo of chicken and filet mignon. There’s also a sushi counter where customers can watch trained chefs prepare fresh fish into delicate sushi and sashimi.

House of Kobe opened in 1997 in Schererville. Business was booming, and in 2004, Eric Chiang's brother, Jerry Chiang, opened the Merrillville location.

Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi (Tie)

9625 Calumet Ave., Suite A

Munster

219-301-5090

For two years, Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi has been delighting taste buds at its Munster location.

“There are many sushi restaurants in the area, but we think we stand out because we provide an environment that matches what we offer on our menu, which is unique, refreshing and relaxing,” said co-owner Carrie Yi, who also is known as Carrie Kitaro.

Yi said many believe Kitaro is the last name of the owners, adding that Kitaro means “Happy Man.”