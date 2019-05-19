FIRST PLACE
Butterfingers
2552 45th Ave.
Highland
219-924-6464
921D Ridge Rd. (Market Square)
Munster
219-836-4202
Butterfingers Bakery calls itself “a dessert and delicatessen shop,” and it takes just one visit to see it’s true, with plenty of hand-crafted, delectable sweet and savory choices.
That was owner Robert Haynes’ dream when he opened Butterfingers in March 1984. Since then the business has been so successful that there are two locations, in Highland and in Munster. Haynes knows the key to his success: “It’s our employees, our loyal customers, and quality ingredients in everything we make.”
Among all those fresh items, there are some that are customer favorites, says Haynes. The Double Chocolate Mousse, cheesecakes, brownies, chicken salad and quiche are popular, along with the homemade bread.
There’s also a large selection of salads — name one and it’s probably on the menu. And for gatherings, there are party trays to ensure a tasty event.
SECOND PLACE
Munster Donut
8314 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-836-1709
THIRD PLACE
Designer Desserts
56 W. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-465-0008