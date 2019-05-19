{{featured_button_text}}
Best Bakery: Butterfingers

Butterfingers bakery has been sweetening the Region since 1984.

FIRST PLACE

Butterfingers

2552 45th Ave.

Highland

219-924-6464

921D Ridge Rd. (Market Square)

Munster

219-836-4202

butterfingersbakery.com

Butterfingers Bakery calls itself “a dessert and delicatessen shop,” and it takes just one visit to see it’s true, with plenty of hand-crafted, delectable sweet and savory choices.

That was owner Robert Haynes’ dream when he opened Butterfingers in March 1984. Since then the business has been so successful that there are two locations, in Highland and in Munster. Haynes knows the key to his success: “It’s our employees, our loyal customers, and quality ingredients in everything we make.”

Among all those fresh items, there are some that are customer favorites, says Haynes. The Double Chocolate Mousse, cheesecakes, brownies, chicken salad and quiche are popular, along with the homemade bread.

There’s also a large selection of salads — name one and it’s probably on the menu. And for gatherings, there are party trays to ensure a tasty event.

SECOND PLACE

Munster Donut

8314 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-1709

www.facebook.com/Munster-Donut-113816198649905/

THIRD PLACE

Designer Desserts

56 W. Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-465-0008

designerdessertsbakery.com

