Best Bakery

Rise'n Roll

Rise'n Roll Bakery

1542 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-319-0911

1320 E. Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-242-8160

risenroll.com

There's no shortage of tasty treats to choose from at Rise'n Roll Bakery.

“We carry a variety of baked goods such as doughnuts, cookies, pies, cinnamon rolls, breads and our toffee Crunch Candy,” said Nikki Van Kalker, an owner of the Schererville Rise'n Roll location. “We also offer many Amish Country staples such as cheese, butter, noodles and more.”

When it comes to making the baked goods, it's all in the details.

“The quality of our product is our first priority, and you can taste it in every bite,” Van Kalker said.

The bakery also strives to offer friendly service and helpful advice about the many items available there, including more than 20 doughnut varieties.

Katharine Navarro, general manager of the Rise'n Roll location in Valparaiso, said her team has built strong relationships with its customers.

“Sometimes it's that the companionship with our employees is just as good as the doughnut,” Navarro said.

There are 13 Rise'n Roll locations in Indiana. The Valparaiso bakery opened in 2017, and the Schererville bakery opened last October.

“As we at the Schererville location have been open for less than a year, we are so grateful for the support of our community in making our first year a great success so far,” Van Kalker said.

Navarro said customers come from near and far to try the baked goods at Rise'n Roll, and “their support is everything to us.”

“We, as a small business, could not thrive in this amazing city without the team that we have and without the love and support of our customers,” Navarro said.

SECOND PLACE

Munster Donut

8314 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-1709

THIRD PLACE

Calumet Bakery

18349 Torrence Ave.

Lansing

708-895-3700

1446 119th St.

Whiting

219-473-9560

calumetbakery.com

