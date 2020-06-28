Best Bakery

Rise'n Roll Bakery
1542 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-319-0911
1320 E. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-242-8160
There's no shortage of tasty treats to choose from at Rise'n Roll Bakery.
“We carry a variety of baked goods such as doughnuts, cookies, pies, cinnamon rolls, breads and our toffee Crunch Candy,” said Nikki Van Kalker, an owner of the Schererville Rise'n Roll location. “We also offer many Amish Country staples such as cheese, butter, noodles and more.”
When it comes to making the baked goods, it's all in the details.
“The quality of our product is our first priority, and you can taste it in every bite,” Van Kalker said.
The bakery also strives to offer friendly service and helpful advice about the many items available there, including more than 20 doughnut varieties.
Katharine Navarro, general manager of the Rise'n Roll location in Valparaiso, said her team has built strong relationships with its customers.
“Sometimes it's that the companionship with our employees is just as good as the doughnut,” Navarro said.
There are 13 Rise'n Roll locations in Indiana. The Valparaiso bakery opened in 2017, and the Schererville bakery opened last October.
“As we at the Schererville location have been open for less than a year, we are so grateful for the support of our community in making our first year a great success so far,” Van Kalker said.
Navarro said customers come from near and far to try the baked goods at Rise'n Roll, and “their support is everything to us.”
“We, as a small business, could not thrive in this amazing city without the team that we have and without the love and support of our customers,” Navarro said.
SECOND PLACE
Munster Donut
8314 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-836-1709
THIRD PLACE
Calumet Bakery
18349 Torrence Ave.
Lansing
708-895-3700
1446 119th St.
Whiting
219-473-9560
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!