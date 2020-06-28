Best Bakery

“Sometimes it's that the companionship with our employees is just as good as the doughnut,” Navarro said.

There are 13 Rise'n Roll locations in Indiana. The Valparaiso bakery opened in 2017, and the Schererville bakery opened last October.

“As we at the Schererville location have been open for less than a year, we are so grateful for the support of our community in making our first year a great success so far,” Van Kalker said.

Navarro said customers come from near and far to try the baked goods at Rise'n Roll, and “their support is everything to us.”

“We, as a small business, could not thrive in this amazing city without the team that we have and without the love and support of our customers,” Navarro said.

SECOND PLACE

Munster Donut

8314 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-1709

THIRD PLACE

Calumet Bakery