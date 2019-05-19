Best Banquet Facility

FIRST PLACE
Avalon Manor
3550 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-945-0888
There are many reasons Avalon Manor has become a highly sought-after location to host weddings, birthdays, fundraisers, holidays and many other events.
The building and scenic views are among them, said Avalon General Manager Katie Kucharski.
“People love that we are located in such an easy location, but then we have such beautiful landscape behind us with the pond and so many colorful trees and plants,” she said, “Inside with the floor-to-ceiling windows and patio doors in each ballroom and crystal chandeliers, our guests truly enjoy an elegant atmosphere.”
Avalon Manor opened in 2000, and the facility has been renovated several times since then to stay fresh.
Kucharski said Avalon Manor also offers outstanding food and service.
“From the office staff to our kitchen, servers and set-up crew, our staff takes such fantastic care of our clients and their guests,” she said, “I really believe our employees truly care about upholding our reputation.”
SECOND PLACE
Center for Visual & Performing Arts
1040 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-1930
THIRD PLACE
Teibel's Family Restaurant
1775 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-865-2000