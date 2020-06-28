Best Banquet Facility
Best Banquet Facility

Best Banquet Facility

Views from The Lighthouse patio

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

cedarlakelighthouse.com

Looking out on the waters of Cedar Lake is a great way to enjoy your special event, and that's what The Lighthouse can offer.

“The scenic backdrop is always a plus for special occasions such as wedding events, birthdays, graduations and other celebratory events,” said Shane Keeton, general manager at The Lighthouse. “We also combine great service with award-winning restaurant cuisine that is a notch above typical banquet facilities.”

It's clear the cuisine keeps customers satisfied.

“The food has always been fresh and flavorful and the menu is perfect for the beautiful setting, which makes eating it that much more enjoyable,” Keeton said.

The staff at The Lighthouse is honored by the recognition the restaurant has received.

“That is very important to us as the most rewarding aspect of what we do is help our guests celebrate life and special occasions,” Keeton said. “We are especially proud of (sales manager Dana Hernandez) and her team for that, as she has made a great impact on our guests and the restaurant.”

SECOND PLACE

Ciao Bella

1514 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-6800

ciaobellaonline.com

THIRD PLACE

Avalon Manor

3550 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-945-0888

avalonmanor.com

