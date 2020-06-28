Best Banquet Facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

Looking out on the waters of Cedar Lake is a great way to enjoy your special event, and that's what The Lighthouse can offer.

“The scenic backdrop is always a plus for special occasions such as wedding events, birthdays, graduations and other celebratory events,” said Shane Keeton, general manager at The Lighthouse. “We also combine great service with award-winning restaurant cuisine that is a notch above typical banquet facilities.”

It's clear the cuisine keeps customers satisfied.

“The food has always been fresh and flavorful and the menu is perfect for the beautiful setting, which makes eating it that much more enjoyable,” Keeton said.

The staff at The Lighthouse is honored by the recognition the restaurant has received.