White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

It's easy to see how White Rhino Bar & Grill leads the charge.

For nearly 12 years, it has offered quality drinks, delicious meals and loads of entertainment.

“White Rhino is unique,” co-owner Ryan Glowacki said. “It's casual dining with a downtown feel.”

There's never a shortage of things to do there. Glowacki said there are wine tastings, craft classes, comedy shows, Zumba, trips to sporting events and many other activities.

“We also have entertainment seven nights a week that includes full bands, acoustic acts, trivia, karaoke and DJs,” he said.

Glowacki said White Rhino pays close attention to its ingredients to make sure it's serving quality food.