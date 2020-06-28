Best Bar
Best Bar

Best Bar

White Rhino Bar & Grill

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

whiterhinoonline.com

It's easy to see how White Rhino Bar & Grill leads the charge.

For nearly 12 years, it has offered quality drinks, delicious meals and loads of entertainment.

“White Rhino is unique,” co-owner Ryan Glowacki said. “It's casual dining with a downtown feel.”

There's never a shortage of things to do there. Glowacki said there are wine tastings, craft classes, comedy shows, Zumba, trips to sporting events and many other activities.

“We also have entertainment seven nights a week that includes full bands, acoustic acts, trivia, karaoke and DJs,” he said.

Glowacki said White Rhino pays close attention to its ingredients to make sure it's serving quality food.

“People are often surprised by the variety on our menu,” Glowacki said. “We offer rich pastas like our bow tie surf and turf, steaks and seafood like ribeye and mahi mahi, and then also simple favorites like calamari, burgers and beef sandwiches.”

The continued support from customers has been outstanding, Glowacki said.

“We are so thankful that even with our dining room closed, guests have continued to order carry out and delivery,” Glowacki said. ”Now with our dining room reopening, we are excited everyday to see familiar faces back dining with us.”

SECOND PLACE

Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar

121 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

219-924-2206

bridgesscoreboard.com

THIRD PLACE

Tavern on Main

136 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-779-9377

tavernonmaincp.com

