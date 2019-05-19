FIRST PLACE
White Rhino Bar & Grill
101 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-864-9200
To put it simply, White Rhino Bar & Grill is unique.
Ryan Glowacki, who owns White Rhino with his mother Diane Glowacki, said it offers a mixture of casual dining and a downtown feel.
“One of the things that really makes us unique is all of the many events we do,” Ryan Glowacki said, “There is always something going on at White Rhino from painting and Pinterest classes to Zumba and wine tastings.”
Customers can find live entertainment there every night, including full bands, acoustic acts, trivia, karaoke and DJs.
White Rhino, in business since 2008, features an open concept and many televisions to watch games.
The fun atmosphere isn't the only thing attracting people to the restaurant.
“We always have great food and drink specials from half price pizzas and create your own pasta night to $4 martinis and $1.50 bottle specials,” Ryan Glowacki said, “People who come to White Rhino for the first time are often surprised by our menus.”
SECOND PLACE
Twincade
108 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-237-9980
THIRD PLACE
Bridges' Scoreboard
121 N. Griffith Blvd.
Griffith
219-924-2206