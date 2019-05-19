{{featured_button_text}}
Best Bar

White Rhino Bar and Grill

FIRST PLACE

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

whiterhinoonline.com

To put it simply, White Rhino Bar & Grill is unique.

Ryan Glowacki, who owns White Rhino with his mother Diane Glowacki, said it offers a mixture of casual dining and a downtown feel.

“One of the things that really makes us unique is all of the many events we do,” Ryan Glowacki said, “There is always something going on at White Rhino from painting and Pinterest classes to Zumba and wine tastings.”

Customers can find live entertainment there every night, including full bands, acoustic acts, trivia, karaoke and DJs.

White Rhino, in business since 2008, features an open concept and many televisions to watch games.

The fun atmosphere isn't the only thing attracting people to the restaurant.

“We always have great food and drink specials from half price pizzas and create your own pasta night to $4 martinis and $1.50 bottle specials,” Ryan Glowacki said, “People who come to White Rhino for the first time are often surprised by our menus.”

SECOND PLACE

Twincade

108 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-237-9980

twincade.com

THIRD PLACE

Bridges' Scoreboard

121 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

219-924-2206

bridgesscoreboard.com

