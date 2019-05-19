Best Barbecue

FIRST PLACE
Bombers BBQ
435 Ridge Rd., Suite F
Munster
219-836-2662
The strong attention to detail at Bombers BBQ is what produces the high-quality smoked meats that keep customers coming back.
The team at Bombers shows up by 5 a.m. each day to get started.
“We're putting the time in,” said Tony Petrocelli, an owner of Bombers BBQ.
Unlike some other barbeque restaurants, Bombers BBQ uses the traditional methods of smoking meats to create their delicious flavors.
Petrocelli, who owns the business with Chris Cole, said they continue to reinvest in Bombers BBQ, which opened in 2013. That has included new equipment and shelving to help with operations.
“Whatever we can do to make the job easier,” Petrocelli said.
Bombers BBQ recently moved to a new location, and it features communal seating that can accommodate large and small groups looking to dine there.
The facility has a welcoming environment and makes customers feel comfortable.
The strong support Bombers BBQ has received “means everything” to Petrocelli.
“It makes it all worth it,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Doc's Smokehouse
1420 Calumet Ave.
Dyer
219-262-3627
THIRD PLACE
Wagner's Ribs
361 Wagner Rd.
Porter
219-926-7614