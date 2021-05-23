Best Barbecue

Frank’s Backyard BBQ
13106 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-552-1275
Rob “Frank” Schrum learned to love barbecue when he and his wife, Patty, and their two children lived in Texas. That continued when the family moved to Cedar Lake.
“Backyard gatherings with friends and family usually involved Rob smoking or grilling up some yummy food, and his passion for pleasing people with the food he cooked grew,” says Patty Schrum. “Frustrated with his long commute and hours, he began conjuring up the idea of selling his smoked food as a roadside venue.”
They contacted the owners of Reichert’s Tavern in Brunswick. Selling brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, ribs, beans and vinegar cole slaw several times a month from May to October, they got their name out and soon had a stream of regulars. In 2017, Frank's moved into its first store and a year later, started restoring and upgrading a new location, large enough to accommodate dine-in customers.
“Fortunately, with our added space and indoor seating, we steadily grew and grew as the months passed, and accordingly we have been increasing our quantities cooked, our equipment such as smokers and refrigeration,” says Patty. “We are sustaining our business with a steadfast customer base, with word of mouth being our best advertisement.”
Rob has since left his corporate job at a printer in Chicago to do what he loves.
“We are ecstatic and very honored that we got the votes,” says Patty. “It makes all the long hours and hard work worthwhile.”
SECOND PLACE
Smokin E's BBQ
2401 Central Ave.
Lake Station
219-654-4141
THIRD PLACE
Bomber's BBQ
435 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-2662