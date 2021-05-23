Best Barbecue

Frank’s Backyard BBQ

13106 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-552-1275

Rob “Frank” Schrum learned to love barbecue when he and his wife, Patty, and their two children lived in Texas. That continued when the family moved to Cedar Lake.

“Backyard gatherings with friends and family usually involved Rob smoking or grilling up some yummy food, and his passion for pleasing people with the food he cooked grew,” says Patty Schrum. “Frustrated with his long commute and hours, he began conjuring up the idea of selling his smoked food as a roadside venue.”

They contacted the owners of Reichert’s Tavern in Brunswick. Selling brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, ribs, beans and vinegar cole slaw several times a month from May to October, they got their name out and soon had a stream of regulars. In 2017, Frank's moved into its first store and a year later, started restoring and upgrading a new location, large enough to accommodate dine-in customers.