Best Barbecue

Bombers BBQ

435 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-2662

When you visit Bombers BBQ, you know you are getting the freshest smoked meats.

“We only cook enough meat for each day's service,” said Chris Cole, an owner at Bombers. “If we are sold out of one of your favorite meats, it's because we had a very busy day, but don’t worry and rest assured, we will have it back on the menu the very next day.”

Cole said Bombers BBQ cooks about 750 pounds of meat each day, and it uses traditional methods of smoking with apple and cherry seasoned hardwood.

“While we do have a number of homemade original (barbecue) sauces that we recommend, we do serve our (barbecue) dry, or without sauce, to let our smoked meat do the talking,” Cole said.

The restaurant also places a strong emphasis on customer service.