Best Barbecue

Bombers BBQ
435 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-2662
When you visit Bombers BBQ, you know you are getting the freshest smoked meats.
“We only cook enough meat for each day's service,” said Chris Cole, an owner at Bombers. “If we are sold out of one of your favorite meats, it's because we had a very busy day, but don’t worry and rest assured, we will have it back on the menu the very next day.”
Cole said Bombers BBQ cooks about 750 pounds of meat each day, and it uses traditional methods of smoking with apple and cherry seasoned hardwood.
“While we do have a number of homemade original (barbecue) sauces that we recommend, we do serve our (barbecue) dry, or without sauce, to let our smoked meat do the talking,” Cole said.
The restaurant also places a strong emphasis on customer service.
“Our team strives each day to make every bit of our customers' experience at Bombers BBQ enjoyable and memorable,” Cole said. “We have a dedicated team that enjoys what they do and take pride in serving each and every customer.”
Cole said the pandemic has been rough on everyone, but customers have remained loyal to Bombers BBQ.
“We really cannot say 'thank you' enough to the community and our customers,” Cole said. “The overwhelming support that we have received is nothing short of amazing, and we will always be thankful to everyone who has helped us sustain through this uncertain time.”
SECOND PLACE
Doc's Smokehouse
1420 Calumet Ave.
Dyer
219-262-3627
THIRD PLACE
Frank's Backyard BBQ
13106 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-552-1275
