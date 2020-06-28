Best caterer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

Graduation celebrations, bridal showers and other gatherings will be smaller this year, but Strack & Van Til has catering and bakery options to serve as few as 10 to 20 people.

“That’s what makes Strack & Van Til the ideal choice for catering,” said Deli Director Kristin Snow. “We’ll work with you to provide an enjoyable meal, even if there are only 10 guests.”

Find catering menus and pricing on the Entertaining Made Easy page on the Strack & Van Til website or see the in-store flyers in the Deli Department.

Customer favorites include mostaccioli and meat sauce, Polish sausage and kraut, baked ham with pineapple glaze, BBQ rib tips, Certified Angus roast or Italian beef and Strack’s famous fried or grilled chicken and mashed potatoes.

Choose party trays with sandwiches, Hye Roller wraps, party wings, taco layer and spinach dips, gourmet cheeses, fruits and vegetables, freshly sliced meats or cooked shrimp.