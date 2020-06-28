Best caterer

Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations
219-924-7588
Graduation celebrations, bridal showers and other gatherings will be smaller this year, but Strack & Van Til has catering and bakery options to serve as few as 10 to 20 people.
“That’s what makes Strack & Van Til the ideal choice for catering,” said Deli Director Kristin Snow. “We’ll work with you to provide an enjoyable meal, even if there are only 10 guests.”
Find catering menus and pricing on the Entertaining Made Easy page on the Strack & Van Til website or see the in-store flyers in the Deli Department.
Customer favorites include mostaccioli and meat sauce, Polish sausage and kraut, baked ham with pineapple glaze, BBQ rib tips, Certified Angus roast or Italian beef and Strack’s famous fried or grilled chicken and mashed potatoes.
Choose party trays with sandwiches, Hye Roller wraps, party wings, taco layer and spinach dips, gourmet cheeses, fruits and vegetables, freshly sliced meats or cooked shrimp.
“If you don’t find what you want in our brochure, we can create a custom menu for you,” said Snow.
Personalize dessert with edible images of the honoree on exclusive Photo-Cakes and on cupcakes. For smaller gatherings, choose a 6-inch Celebration Cake, 8-inch cakes and 1/8 and 1/4 size sheet cakes, decorated with your choice of theme.
“You can even order our delicious cakes, cookies and party platters online,” said Director of Bakery Merchandising Tim Calderone.
Strack & Van Til cakes are made from “scratch,” baked fresh daily and available in a variety of flavors, fillings and icings.
SECOND PLACE
Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli
1102 Fairview Drive
Dyer
219-322-8760
THIRD PLACE
White Rhino Bar & Grill
101 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-864-9200
