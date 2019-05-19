{{featured_button_text}}
Best Caterer: Strack & Van Til

Strack & Van Til will prepare the food for your holiday parties and even deliver and serve it. 

Best Caterer

Chicken remains Strack & Van Til's top-selling catering item.

FIRST PLACE

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

800-307-8136

strackandvantil.com

When it comes to planning for family gatherings, parties, holidays and other special events, Strack & Van Til has you covered.

“Strack & Van Til has delicious catered foods available at reasonable prices,” said Kristin Snow, the grocery chain's deli director. “Our Floral and Bakery Departments will also prepare your floral and dessert needs for a one-stop party planning destination, making your entertaining made easy.”

Eight party packages are offered, including the “famous country style chicken” as well as a variety of a la carte entrees.

Strack & Van Til also offers a wide selection of party platters, including a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, chicken wings, sandwiches, olives or shrimp, Snow said.

Customers can request a custom menu and place their orders at all of the grocery stores or over the phone.

Orders can be picked up at the stores or delivered. They also can be set up or fully attended, Snow said.

SECOND PLACE

Rob's Meat Chop & Deli

2123 Northwinds Drive

Dyer

219-322-8760

robsmeatchop.com

THIRD PLACE

Comfort's Catering

9585 N. Industrial Drive

St. John

219-365-6506

95ate5.com

