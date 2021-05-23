 Skip to main content
Best Caterer
urgent

Best Caterer

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Best Caterer

Strack & Van Til chicken

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

strackandvantil.com/location

Flexibility and quality food are the keys to being voted No. 1 by Times' readers, says Kristin A. Snow, deli director for Strack & Van Til.

“We offer a wide variety of items that people can choose from as well as different levels of service,” she says. “We can just drop items off or have the food ready for pickup to save money and make it affordable or we can set up a dinner or an event or do everything that’s needed including set up and serving.”

Offering a variety of party platters — wings for the game, wine and cheese for corporate functions or home entertaining, boxed lunches that include salads and sandwiches and always popular Famous Fried Chicken.

“We’re known for the quality of our chicken,” says Snow, noting that menus are customizable. “People can choose from catering packages, the a la carte menu or party trays. “That way they can create their own menu at prices that fit their budget. When people order from us, they know they’re going to get great service and great food.”

SECOND PLACE

Rob's Meat Chop & Deli

1102 Fairview Drive

Dyer

219-322-8760

robsmeatchop.com

THIRD PLACE

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

whiterhinoonline.com

