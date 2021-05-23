Best Caterer

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

Flexibility and quality food are the keys to being voted No. 1 by Times' readers, says Kristin A. Snow, deli director for Strack & Van Til.

“We offer a wide variety of items that people can choose from as well as different levels of service,” she says. “We can just drop items off or have the food ready for pickup to save money and make it affordable or we can set up a dinner or an event or do everything that’s needed including set up and serving.”

Offering a variety of party platters — wings for the game, wine and cheese for corporate functions or home entertaining, boxed lunches that include salads and sandwiches and always popular Famous Fried Chicken.

“We’re known for the quality of our chicken,” says Snow, noting that menus are customizable. “People can choose from catering packages, the a la carte menu or party trays. “That way they can create their own menu at prices that fit their budget. When people order from us, they know they’re going to get great service and great food.”

