FIRST PLACE
Alfredo Anguiano – Lucrezia Cafe
428 S. Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-926-5829
Alfredo Anguiano never let hard work get in the way of his dreams.
Anguiano has been the chef at Lucrezia Cafe since it opened about 20 years ago, but he had a lot to accomplish before that happened.
Anguiano's love for cooking came from his grandmother. He said the meals she made for her family were simple and good food.
He wanted to go to school to become a chef, but he couldn't afford it. To get experience in a restaurant, he started working as a dishwasher, moving up to prep cook as he continued to learn the craft.
“I worked my way up,” he said.
Anguiano enjoys coming to work every day as chef at Lucrezia Cafe.
He said people can't rush good food, so he takes his time to create his dishes.
Anguiano also credits his crew for his culinary success.
“I appreciate my guys,” he said, “Without them, I couldn't do it.”
SECOND PLACE
Pat Niebling – 3 Floyds Brewing Co.
9750 Indiana Pkwy.
Munster
219-922-4425
THIRD PLACE
Andrew Easterday – Little Italy
1155 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-3040