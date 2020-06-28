Best Chicken Wings

Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar
121 N. Griffith Blvd.
Griffith
219-924-2206
Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar has a full menu, but something certainly stands out.
“Our wings have always been a staple,” said Jeff Bridges, who owns the restaurant and bar with his brother, Scott Bridges.
Jeff Bridges said the jumbo wings are very tender, and they are available bone-in and boneless.
“People seem to really, really like them,” he said.
A variety of sauces are available. Mild and garlic Parmesan are Jeff Bridges' favorites.
On Mondays, the wings are 60 cents each at Bridges'. That's easyl on the pocketbook, because “you can't just have one of them,” Jeff Bridges said.
In addition to running the restaurant and sports bar, the Bridges brothers have been active in the community by supporting youth sports and other organizations in their hometown.
“I love the town of Griffith,” said Jeff Bridges.
SECOND PLACE
Buffalo Wild Wings
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Hooter's
Multiple locations
