Best Chicken Wings

Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar

121 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

219-924-2206

Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar has a full menu, but something certainly stands out.

“Our wings have always been a staple,” said Jeff Bridges, who owns the restaurant and bar with his brother, Scott Bridges.

Jeff Bridges said the jumbo wings are very tender, and they are available bone-in and boneless.

“People seem to really, really like them,” he said.

A variety of sauces are available. Mild and garlic Parmesan are Jeff Bridges' favorites.

On Mondays, the wings are 60 cents each at Bridges'. That's easyl on the pocketbook, because “you can't just have one of them,” Jeff Bridges said.

In addition to running the restaurant and sports bar, the Bridges brothers have been active in the community by supporting youth sports and other organizations in their hometown.