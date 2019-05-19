Best Coffee House

FIRST PLACE
Grindhouse Cafe
146 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-595-5678
There's a lot that goes into serving up a cup of coffee at Grindhouse Cafe.
“We're hyper quality focused,” said Gabe Mauch, who owns the business with his sister Kate Mauch Sheehan.
Mauch said everything is brewed fresh, and the coffee comes from great roasters in Northwest Indiana and Chicago.
“We prepare it as well as we can,” Mauch said.
In addition to the coffee, Grindhouse Cafe has a pastry chef and chef creating tasty food there every day. The sandwiches at Grindhouse Cafe are elevated beyond typical coffee house fare, Mauch said.
The cafe in Griffith features a vibrant space with lots of color. Mauch said that helps create a welcoming atmosphere.
Grindhouse Cafe has been open for seven years, and the support the business has received “is everything to us,” Mauch said.
He said his customers are the best advertisers for the business by spreading positive reviews.
SECOND PLACE
Sip Coffee House
11 N. Court St.
Crown Point
219-662-9165
2815 Jewett Ave.
Highland
219-595-0314
THIRD PLACE
Fluid Coffeebar
159 Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-510-1000