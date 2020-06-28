Best Coffee

Grindhouse Cafe
146 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-595-5678
grindhouse.cafe
A focus on quality ingredients and strong customer service has made Grindhouse Cafe the go-to place for coffee and other drinks.
“At Grindhouse, we are very particular about the beans we serve,” the business said. “The beans are always freshly roasted from local roasters.”
Grindhouse also has an extensive drink training program, so customers know they will receive expertly made beverages.
When looking for its ingredients, Grindhouse keeps it local.
“Our main coffee supplier is Metropolis from Chicago,” the business said. “We also have Dark Matter from Chicago and Smugglers, Dagger Mountain, Botz, Smalltown and Fluid all from Northwest Indiana.“
The business uses milk from Highland-based Pleasant View Dairy, and most of its syrups are made in-house.
“We also experiment with non-traditional flavors like Oak and Smoke. We keep it weird.”
Siblings Gabe Mauch and Kate Mauch Sheehan opened Grindhouse in 2012, and they have enjoyed serving the community. They are working on a second location at 1600 119th St., Whiting.
“Having people like what we do will never cease to flatter us,” the business said. “It's amazing to wake up everyday and know that people are stoked on something that we do.”
SECOND PLACE
Dunkin' Donuts
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Sip Coffee House
11 N. Court St.
Crown Point
219-662-9165
2815 Jewett Ave.
Highland
219-595-0314
