Best Coffee

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

grindhouse.cafe

A focus on quality ingredients and strong customer service has made Grindhouse Cafe the go-to place for coffee and other drinks.

“At Grindhouse, we are very particular about the beans we serve,” the business said. “The beans are always freshly roasted from local roasters.”

Grindhouse also has an extensive drink training program, so customers know they will receive expertly made beverages.

When looking for its ingredients, Grindhouse keeps it local.

“Our main coffee supplier is Metropolis from Chicago,” the business said. “We also have Dark Matter from Chicago and Smugglers, Dagger Mountain, Botz, Smalltown and Fluid all from Northwest Indiana.“

The business uses milk from Highland-based Pleasant View Dairy, and most of its syrups are made in-house.

“We also experiment with non-traditional flavors like Oak and Smoke. We keep it weird.”