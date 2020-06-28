Best Coffeehouse
Sip Coffee House in Highland

Sip Coffee House

11 N. Court St.

Crown Point

219-662-9165

2815 Jewett Ave.

Highland

219-595-0314

www.facebook.com/thesipcp/

You feel comfortable when you visit Sip Coffee House.

“We have a very eclectic feel, very cozy and warm,” owner Rhonda Bloch said. “We also were one of the first in Lake County to open our doors and set the tone for a hipster feel.”

In addition to the inviting atmosphere, there is a strong emphasis on customer service. Bloch said many of the customers are known by name.

“We work very hard to give top notch service to our customers whether it be dining in or carry out,” she said. “We treat everyone as if they were family, and we want to work hard for their return and social media reviews.”

Bloch said she is thankful for the “unbelievable” support, especially during the pandemic.

“We have a loyal following and each day that goes by, we earn more,” she said. “At times like this, it’s overwhelmingly heartfelt the way they have supported us in the crisis and keep us strong.”

SECOND PLACE

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

grindhouse.cafe

THIRD PLACE

Fluid Coffeebar

159 Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-510-1000

www.fluidcoffeelove.com

