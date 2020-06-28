Best Coffeehouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sip Coffee House

11 N. Court St.

Crown Point

219-662-9165

2815 Jewett Ave.

Highland

219-595-0314

You feel comfortable when you visit Sip Coffee House.

“We have a very eclectic feel, very cozy and warm,” owner Rhonda Bloch said. “We also were one of the first in Lake County to open our doors and set the tone for a hipster feel.”

In addition to the inviting atmosphere, there is a strong emphasis on customer service. Bloch said many of the customers are known by name.

“We work very hard to give top notch service to our customers whether it be dining in or carry out,” she said. “We treat everyone as if they were family, and we want to work hard for their return and social media reviews.”

Bloch said she is thankful for the “unbelievable” support, especially during the pandemic.