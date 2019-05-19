{{featured_button_text}}
Best Family Restaurant
Provided
Best Family Restaurant

FIRST PLACE

Toast & Jam

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

toastandjamcafe.com

It's easy to understand what makes Toast & Jam an attractive place to dine.

“We have many homemade items, a fantastic staff and great customers,” said owner Sam Cappas.

Cappas said the restaurant's menu features many great options for kids, which is part of what makes Toast & Jam appealing to families.

Cappas said he was inspired by his grandmother's cooking, and he uses the lessons he learned from her when preparing meals for his customers.

Toast & Jam has been open since May of 2015, and Cappas appreciates the support he has received.

“We wouldn't be here without our wonderful customers,” Cappas said, “We cannot thank them enough.”

SECOND PLACE

Round the Clock

Multiple locations

roundtheclock.com

roundtheclockrestaurants.com

THIRD PLACE

Teibel's

1775 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-2000

teibels.com

