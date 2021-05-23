Best Family Restaurant

Theo's Steaks & Seafood
9144 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-838-8000
Theo’s Steak & Seafood entered the Northwest Indiana restaurant scene in 2005 and has been enticing diners ever since. “I would say that Theo’s feel is a good cross between a fancy night out and a charming family diner. Although the quality, service, and ambiance is sleek and unique, the connection with staff is honest and authentic,” said manager/host Sophie Grimm.
Grimm said it’s the atmosphere that makes it the perfect family restaurant. “Our Greek-American vigor for hard work and family ties shows strongly and shines brightly in the darkness that all of us experience throughout the world. From feeling truly welcomed by our staff when you walk in the door to being wished well on your way out, you will be able to tell that no one is phoning it in, so to speak. We are just being us,” said Grimm. “Located just south of 94 on Indianapolis Boulevard, Theo’s is an easy place to get to from anywhere. Whether you’re a local or coming from Michigan or Chicago, we welcome everyone.”
The menu includes something for all ages and appetites. “From our appetizers to our main courses and even to our desserts, our guests give us compliments on all of them. Personal favorites among the Klideris family and staff are the bone-in ribeye, 18-ounce New York strip steak, crab cakes, calamari and our scrumptious carrot cake,” said Grimm. There are also a number of meal options for the 12 and under crowd on paper menus accompanied by crayons.
SECOND PLACE
Toast & Jam Breakfast and Lunch Cafe
7311 Mallard Lane
Schererville
219-769-0000
tjs.cafe
THIRD PLACE
Pappas Restaurant & Bar
1130 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-662-7900