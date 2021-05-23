Best Family Restaurant

Theo's Steaks & Seafood

Theo’s Steak & Seafood entered the Northwest Indiana restaurant scene in 2005 and has been enticing diners ever since. “I would say that Theo’s feel is a good cross between a fancy night out and a charming family diner. Although the quality, service, and ambiance is sleek and unique, the connection with staff is honest and authentic,” said manager/host Sophie Grimm.

Grimm said it’s the atmosphere that makes it the perfect family restaurant. “Our Greek-American vigor for hard work and family ties shows strongly and shines brightly in the darkness that all of us experience throughout the world. From feeling truly welcomed by our staff when you walk in the door to being wished well on your way out, you will be able to tell that no one is phoning it in, so to speak. We are just being us,” said Grimm. “Located just south of 94 on Indianapolis Boulevard, Theo’s is an easy place to get to from anywhere. Whether you’re a local or coming from Michigan or Chicago, we welcome everyone.”