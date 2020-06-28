Best Family Restaurant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

One of the things that make Toast & Jam such a great family-friendly restaurant is that their team is a family that makes their guests feel like family, according to owner Sam Cappas.

“Some of the things that make us family-friendly are our appealing menu items for children and adults,” said Cappas. “For family gatherings, we have several tables accommodating 8 to 12 people. It’s just a happy, friendly atmosphere with happy, friendly staff.” There are also two event rooms that can accommodate 40-200 guests.

This past year, Toast & Jam built a TO-GO station for carryout and delivery orders and added some giftable items, including its teas, maple syrup and some imported items.

Toast & Jam dinners have been so popular that Cappas said it is considering extending hours to accommodate the dinner crowd.