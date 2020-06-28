Best Family Restaurant

Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 Mallard Lane
Schererville
219-769-0000
tjs.cafe
One of the things that make Toast & Jam such a great family-friendly restaurant is that their team is a family that makes their guests feel like family, according to owner Sam Cappas.
“Some of the things that make us family-friendly are our appealing menu items for children and adults,” said Cappas. “For family gatherings, we have several tables accommodating 8 to 12 people. It’s just a happy, friendly atmosphere with happy, friendly staff.” There are also two event rooms that can accommodate 40-200 guests.
This past year, Toast & Jam built a TO-GO station for carryout and delivery orders and added some giftable items, including its teas, maple syrup and some imported items.
Toast & Jam dinners have been so popular that Cappas said it is considering extending hours to accommodate the dinner crowd.
“We put our all into everything we do,” said Cappas. “We want our guests to leave happy and we want them to come back. We care about each and every one of our staff members and guests.”
SECOND PLACE
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-322-4940
9010 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-923-4546
17601 Torrence Ave.
Lansing
708-418-7244
THIRD PLACE
Teibel’s Restaurant
1775 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-865-2000
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!