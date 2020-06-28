Best Family Restaurant
Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

One of the things that make Toast & Jam such a great family-friendly              restaurant is that their team is a family that makes their guests feel like family, according to owner Sam Cappas.

“Some of the things that make us family-friendly are our appealing menu items for children and adults,” said Cappas. “For family gatherings, we have several tables accommodating 8 to 12 people. It’s just a happy, friendly atmosphere with happy, friendly staff.” There are also two event rooms that can accommodate 40-200 guests.

This past year, Toast & Jam built a TO-GO station for carryout and delivery orders and added some giftable items, including its teas, maple syrup and some imported items.

Toast & Jam dinners have been so popular that Cappas said it is considering extending hours to accommodate the dinner crowd.

“We put our all into everything we do,” said Cappas. “We want our guests to leave happy and we want them to come back. We care about each and every one of our staff members and guests.”

SECOND PLACE

Round the Clock

909 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-322-4940

9010 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-923-4546

17601 Torrence Ave.

Lansing

708-418-7244

roundtheclock.com

THIRD PLACE

Teibel’s Restaurant

1775 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-2000

teibels.com

