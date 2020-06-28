Best Fine Dining Restaurant

The Lighthouse
7501 Constitution Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-9283
For more than a decade, The Lighthouse has prided itself on providing an excellent dining experience.
“We have always described our service as professional yet fun and friendly,” said Shane Keeton, general manager. “Our servers are knowledgeable and hospitable and are expected to guide the diners through The Lighthouse experience, enhancing the dinner with recommendations, answers to questions and perfect timing.”
There are many occasions in which customers ask for certain servers each time they visit the restaurant.
“That is always a good sign for the manager,” Keeton said.
In addition to the service, The Lighthouse also has emphasized providing quality meals.
“The food has always been fresh and flavorful and the menu is perfect for the beautiful setting, which makes eating it that much more enjoyable,” Keeton said.
The Lighthouse appreciates its customers and their support.
“I speak for all of my management team and our associates when I say we are extremely grateful for the awards we win each year,” Keeton said.
SECOND PLACE
Lucrezia
428 S. Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-926-5829
302 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-5829
THIRD PLACE
Gamba Ristorante
455 E. 84th Drive
Merrillville
219-736-5000
