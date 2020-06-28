Best Fine Dining Restaurant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

For more than a decade, The Lighthouse has prided itself on providing an excellent dining experience.

“We have always described our service as professional yet fun and friendly,” said Shane Keeton, general manager. “Our servers are knowledgeable and hospitable and are expected to guide the diners through The Lighthouse experience, enhancing the dinner with recommendations, answers to questions and perfect timing.”

There are many occasions in which customers ask for certain servers each time they visit the restaurant.

“That is always a good sign for the manager,” Keeton said.

In addition to the service, The Lighthouse also has emphasized providing quality meals.

“The food has always been fresh and flavorful and the menu is perfect for the beautiful setting, which makes eating it that much more enjoyable,” Keeton said.