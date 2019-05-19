FIRST PLACE
The Lighthouse
7501 Constitution Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-9283
What’s the recipe for a top fine-dining restaurant? One part stunning sunset views over a lake, one part premium steaks and fresh seafood, one part extensive cocktail menu with a side of elegant atmosphere and a sprinkle of friendly, experienced staff. Mix well and you’ve got The Lighthouse, voted the best in fine dining.
The overall dining experience has made it a popular spot for couples and families celebrating special occasions. “The hospitality and service from our staff members are professional and efficient, but also personable and fun. We love to provide an energetic and festive atmosphere for our guests to celebrate,” said Shane Keeton, general manager. “Our outdoor patio experience is very unique, and our banquet facilities host many large events such as weddings, showers, special occasions and corporate dinners.”
Keeton believes that the "Best Fine Dining" honor comes from that combination of top food, service and atmosphere to guests. “Plus the special touches,” he said. “We have created a culture where we strive to wow our guests with hospitality and make it a memorable Lighthouse experience each visit. For instance, for all tables celebrating a special occasion we provide a complimentary framed photograph of the guests at dinner.”
He’s also proud of the beverages offered. “We have expanded the wine list, whiskey and bourbon selections and our craft cocktail program has really taken off,” said Keeton. “We feel our bartenders are the best around and have really taken us to another level.”
SECOND PLACE
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
2120 Southlake Mall
Merrillville
219-795-9463
THIRD PLACE
Lucrezia Ristorante
302 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-5829