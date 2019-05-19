FIRST PLACE
Schoop's
Multiple locations
There's no mistaking a Schoop's hamburger.
With their crispy edges, Schoop's burgers have been making mouths water for decades.
“Schoop’s stands out from their competition because we serve an originally crafted, handmade, fresh burger,” said Rick Newell of Schoop's. “We have a special technique we use to cook the burger, which makes us very unique.”
Schoop's was founded in 1948 and now has 19 locations.
“They are all owned by individuals who are dedicated to serving the communities surrounding them,” Newell said, “For many of our owners, their families are also involved in working/managing their businesses.”
In addition to the high-quality food, customers receive excellent service. Oftentimes, owners are there to greet those walking in the doors.
“We are beyond grateful to our customers for supporting us all of these years, and we are dedicated to serving them and representing the Region for many years to come,” Newell said.
SECOND PLACE
Burgerhaus
813 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-227-8442
3304 Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-286-3296
THIRD PLACE
Five Guys
Multiple locations