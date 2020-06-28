Best Hamburger
The Mickey from Schoop's 

Schoop's

Multiple locations

schoophamburgers.com

Falling in love with a Schoop's hamburger can happen in an instant.

“It just takes one bite of our mouthwatering burger and you’ll be hooked,” said Rick Newell, of Schoop's. “Fresh and never frozen, our 100% beef patties are seared on a hot grill to create our signature crispy edges that put people in burger heaven.”

Newell said bacon double cheeseburgers have been popular lately, and they're “guaranteed to satisfy your hunger.”

The burgers aren't the only items that attract people to the 17 Schoop's locations around the area.

“BLTs are a hidden gem enjoyed by many,” Newell said.

Other favorites are the fresh and homemade soup and chili as well as Irish nachos — French fries topped with melted cheese, bacon bits, green onions and ranch dressing.

Green River floats, sodas and shakes are also popular, Newell said.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of our food and the friendliness of our staff,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Miner-Dunn

8940 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-923-3311

minerdunnhamburgers.com

THIRD PLACE

Burgerhaus

813 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-227-8442

3304 Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-286-3296

visitburgerhaus.com

