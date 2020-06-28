Best Hamburger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schoop's

Multiple locations

Falling in love with a Schoop's hamburger can happen in an instant.

“It just takes one bite of our mouthwatering burger and you’ll be hooked,” said Rick Newell, of Schoop's. “Fresh and never frozen, our 100% beef patties are seared on a hot grill to create our signature crispy edges that put people in burger heaven.”

Newell said bacon double cheeseburgers have been popular lately, and they're “guaranteed to satisfy your hunger.”

The burgers aren't the only items that attract people to the 17 Schoop's locations around the area.

“BLTs are a hidden gem enjoyed by many,” Newell said.

Other favorites are the fresh and homemade soup and chili as well as Irish nachos — French fries topped with melted cheese, bacon bits, green onions and ranch dressing.

Green River floats, sodas and shakes are also popular, Newell said.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of our food and the friendliness of our staff,” he said.