FIRST PLACE
Portillo’s
555 E. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-769-8300
The Portillo’s in Merrillville has been serving all-beef hot dogs in the Region since 2006. Since then, a location in Mishawaka and three in Indianapolis have sprung up. There will be a Fort Wayne addition later this year.
Before being renamed “Portillo’s,” the business was called “The Dog House.” The restaurant is named for founder, Dick Portillo, who recently published a biography titled “Out of the Dog House.” The original hot dog stand opened 56 years ago and on April 9 it celebrated its birthday by offering its famous chocolate cake for 56 cents a slice and sold 2,700.
Summertime offerings are just around the corner, highlighted by the famous Lemon Cake that crowds rush to get all season long. Portillo’s also serves Italian beef, Polish sausage, burgers, ribs, pasta, and salads, so there’s something for everyone.
Portillo’s team members take pride in the Chicago-style dogs served to Northwest Indiana customers. “Everything is made right in front of the guest, just like Dick did in the '60s,” said Merrillville manager Michael Hels. “Restaurant guests are still coming in droves to enjoy the 1930s atmosphere, but delivery, online purchasing and the speedy drive-thru are answering the need to get great meals even faster.”
As Dick Portillo says: “Long lines don’t impress people. Long lines that move fast impress people.”
SECOND PLACE
Arnie’s Dog House
8125 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-836-2827
1503 Indianapolis Blvd.
Whiting
219-659-3004
THIRD PLACE
Corky’s Dogg House
12421 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-9332