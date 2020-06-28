Best Hot Dog
Chicago-style hot dog at Portillo's

Portillo's

555 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-8300

portillos.com

Take a bite of a Portillo's hot dog, and you're hooked.

“We’re all about creating life-long memories at Portillo’s, both through our delicious menu of Chicago-style favorites and the fun, upbeat experience,” said Sara Wirth, public relations and internal communications manager at Portillo’s. “We’re proud to say that we have fans who have been coming to Portillo’s for decades, who have brought their families and created new generations of life-long fans.

“In addition to our Chicago-style hot dogs, we’re well known for our Italian beef, cheese fries and famous chocolate cake,” Wirth said. “Another favorite is our Chocolate Cake Shake.”

She said Portillo's has the “best customers” who have remained loyal while the restaurant has adapted during the pandemic.

“They’ve visited our drive-thrus, ordered for delivery, sent meals through our shop-and-ship program and now, they’re coming back to our dining rooms that are open with limited capacity in some of our locations, where regulations allow,” Wirth said. “And we’re excited that we’ve been able to support all of our communities too, donating meals to hospital workers and first responders.”

SECOND PLACE

Corky's Dogg House

12421 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9332

www.facebook.com/CorkysDoggHouses

THIRD PLACE

Arnie's Dog House

8125 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-2867

1503 Indianapolis Blvd.

Whiting

 219-659-3004

www.facebook.com/ArniesDogHouse/

