Best Hot Dog

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portillo's

555 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-8300

Take a bite of a Portillo's hot dog, and you're hooked.

“We’re all about creating life-long memories at Portillo’s, both through our delicious menu of Chicago-style favorites and the fun, upbeat experience,” said Sara Wirth, public relations and internal communications manager at Portillo’s. “We’re proud to say that we have fans who have been coming to Portillo’s for decades, who have brought their families and created new generations of life-long fans.

“In addition to our Chicago-style hot dogs, we’re well known for our Italian beef, cheese fries and famous chocolate cake,” Wirth said. “Another favorite is our Chocolate Cake Shake.”

She said Portillo's has the “best customers” who have remained loyal while the restaurant has adapted during the pandemic.