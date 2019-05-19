{{featured_button_text}}
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Dairy Belle
Provided
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

FIRST PLACE

Dairy Belle

7102 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-931-4550

2034 Austin Ave.

Schererville

219-440-7233

13134 Lake Shore Drive

Cedar Lake

219-401-8166

realdairybelle.com

There's no doubt what draws people to Dairy Belle. It's the ice cream.

“We assure you that you will not find our quality soft serve ice cream from any one else in the region,” Dairy Belle said.

The business started in Hammond nearly 70 years ago, and it now has three Northwest Indiana locations.

“We have been serving the same ice cream recipe since the 1950s,” Dairy Belle said. “We take pride in the quality of it because it’s creamy, thick and has a rich flavor.”

Dairy Belle also offers a variety of hand-made frozen novelties.

The business focuses on offering a family-friendly environment for its customers.

“The quality will always be consistent,” Dairy Belle said.

SECOND PLACE

Valpo Velvet

57 Monroe St.

Valparaiso

219-464-4141

valpovelvet.com

THIRD PLACE

Cold Stone Creamery

Multiple locations

coldstonecreamery.com

