Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

FIRST PLACE
Dairy Belle
7102 Calumet Ave.
Hammond
219-931-4550
2034 Austin Ave.
Schererville
219-440-7233
13134 Lake Shore Drive
Cedar Lake
219-401-8166
There's no doubt what draws people to Dairy Belle. It's the ice cream.
“We assure you that you will not find our quality soft serve ice cream from any one else in the region,” Dairy Belle said.
The business started in Hammond nearly 70 years ago, and it now has three Northwest Indiana locations.
“We have been serving the same ice cream recipe since the 1950s,” Dairy Belle said. “We take pride in the quality of it because it’s creamy, thick and has a rich flavor.”
Dairy Belle also offers a variety of hand-made frozen novelties.
The business focuses on offering a family-friendly environment for its customers.
“The quality will always be consistent,” Dairy Belle said.
SECOND PLACE
Valpo Velvet
57 Monroe St.
Valparaiso
219-464-4141
THIRD PLACE
Cold Stone Creamery
Multiple locations