Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Dairy Belle
7102 Calumet Ave.
Hammond
219-931-4550
2034 Austin Ave.
Schererville
219-440-7233
13134 Lake Shore Drive
Cedar Lake
219-401-8166
Tradition is important at Dairy Belle.
“We have been serving the same ice cream recipe since the 1950s,” Dairy Belle said. “We take pride in the quality of it because it’s creamy, thick and has a rich flavor.”
Dairy Belle has locations in Hammond, Schererville and Cedar Lake, and “the quality will always be consistent” at all of them, the business said.
“All of our frozen novelties are hand-made here at the shop,” Dairy Belle said. “We assure you that you will not find our quality soft serve ice cream from anyone else in the Region.”
The family-friendly environment at each of the locations can provide a place for customers to make memories.
The business said customer satisfaction is paramount, and Dairy Belle has received outstanding support over the years.
“They’ve helped us gain more amazing customers,” Dairy Belle said. “And to all who have discovered us just by passing by or by a social network, thank you so much for trying us out and sticking with us.”
SECOND PLACE
Valpo Velvet
57 Monroe St.
Valparaiso
219-464-4141
THIRD PLACE
Cold Stone Creamery
Multiple locations
