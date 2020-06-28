Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
urgent

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Dairy Belle in Hammond

Dairy Belle

7102 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-931-4550

2034 Austin Ave.

Schererville

219-440-7233

13134 Lake Shore Drive

Cedar Lake

219-401-8166

realdairybelle.us

Tradition is important at Dairy Belle.

“We have been serving the same ice cream recipe since the 1950s,” Dairy Belle said. “We take pride in the quality of it because it’s creamy, thick and has a rich flavor.”

Dairy Belle has locations in Hammond, Schererville and Cedar Lake, and “the quality will always be consistent” at all of them, the business said.

“All of our frozen novelties are hand-made here at the shop,” Dairy Belle said. “We assure you that you will not find our quality soft serve ice cream from anyone else in the Region.”

The family-friendly environment at each of the locations can provide a place for customers to make memories.

The business said customer satisfaction is paramount, and Dairy Belle has received outstanding support over the years.

“They’ve helped us gain more amazing customers,” Dairy Belle said. “And to all who have discovered us just by passing by or by a social network, thank you so much for trying us out and sticking with us.”

SECOND PLACE

Valpo Velvet

57 Monroe St.

Valparaiso

219-464-4141

valpovelvet.com

THIRD PLACE

Cold Stone Creamery

Multiple locations

coldstonecreamery.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts