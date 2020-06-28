Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dairy Belle

7102 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-931-4550

2034 Austin Ave.

Schererville

219-440-7233

13134 Lake Shore Drive

Cedar Lake

219-401-8166

Tradition is important at Dairy Belle.

“We have been serving the same ice cream recipe since the 1950s,” Dairy Belle said. “We take pride in the quality of it because it’s creamy, thick and has a rich flavor.”

Dairy Belle has locations in Hammond, Schererville and Cedar Lake, and “the quality will always be consistent” at all of them, the business said.

“All of our frozen novelties are hand-made here at the shop,” Dairy Belle said. “We assure you that you will not find our quality soft serve ice cream from anyone else in the Region.”