FIRST PLACE
Little Italy
1115 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-3040
“We came from a Chicago neighborhood where there was a variety of chef-owned restaurants where you could get fresh Italian food that wasn’t real pricey, and we’d go out to eat every nightsaid Theresa Easterday, who owns Little Italy with her husband and chef, Andrew Easterday. "When we moved out to the suburbs, we found those didn’t really exist.”
The duo decided to bring that concept to Dyer, opening Little Italy five years ago.
Everything is made from scratch and the only thing you’ll find in the freezer is ice cream.
Easterday said that because everything is made in-house and they aren’t paying for prepared foods, it keeps their costs down. “When your main ingredients are flour and tomatoes and salt, you can go to a better price point,” she said. “With our salmon, the chef hand-cuts and debones it himself, so it’s less expensive.”
The most popular dish is the crispy pork shoulder, and you’ll find specials every day except Friday and Saturday. Easterday said that they have a following especially for their hand-made ravioli Thursday special that features a new variety each week.
The menu is intended to be sharable with dishes served in “Little Italy” and “Big Italy” portions that can be passed.
“We’re super grateful to our regular customers, and those who were willing to try out a new place,” said Easterday.
SECOND PLACE
Lucrezia Ristorante
302 S. Main
Crown Point
219-661-5829
THIRD PLACE
Ciao Bella
1514 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-6800