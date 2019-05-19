{{featured_button_text}}
Best Italian Restaurant: Little Italy

Chef Andrew Easterday of Little Italy in Dyer

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best Italian Restaurant: Little Italy

Little Italy in Dyer

FIRST PLACE

Little Italy

1115 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-3040

dyerlittleitaly.com

“We came from a Chicago neighborhood where there was a variety of chef-owned restaurants where you could get fresh Italian food that wasn’t real pricey, and we’d go out to eat every nightsaid Theresa Easterday, who owns Little Italy with her husband and chef, Andrew Easterday. "When we moved out to the suburbs, we found those didn’t really exist.”

The duo decided to bring that concept to Dyer, opening Little Italy five years ago.

Everything is made from scratch and the only thing you’ll find in the freezer is ice cream.

Easterday said that because everything is made in-house and they aren’t paying for prepared foods, it keeps their costs down. “When your main ingredients are flour and tomatoes and salt, you can go to a better price point,” she said. “With our salmon, the chef hand-cuts and debones it himself, so it’s less expensive.”

The most popular dish is the crispy pork shoulder, and you’ll find specials every day except Friday and Saturday. Easterday said that they have a following especially for their hand-made ravioli Thursday special that features a new variety each week.

The menu is intended to be sharable with dishes served in “Little Italy” and “Big Italy” portions that can be passed.

“We’re super grateful to our regular customers, and those who were willing to try out a new place,” said Easterday.

SECOND PLACE

Lucrezia Ristorante

302 S. Main

Crown Point

219-661-5829

lucreziacafe.com

THIRD PLACE

Ciao Bella

1514 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-6800

ciaobellaonline.com

