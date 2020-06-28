Best Italian Food

Lucrezia
428 S. Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-926-5829
302 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-5829
Michael and Nada Karas have long had a passion for serving delicious Italian fare.
“We opened our flagship restaurant in Chesterton, Lucrezia Café, in our quaint, charming historic house almost 22 years ago,” Nada Karas said. “With the success in Chesterton, we decided to open our second location in Crown Point, Lucrezia Ristorante.”
The Crown Point location has been open for nearly 17 years, and the Lucrezia Trattoria has been in operation for about four years in Culver, Ind., Nada Karas said.
She said all of the food at Lucrezia is baked or sauteed.
“We are a scratch kitchen, so we make everything including our desserts,” Nada Karas said.
The commitment to providing high-quality meals has been firm since Lucrezia opened.
“We believe our food has been quite consistent over all these years,” Nada Karas said. “When food prices and overhead increase, we don't try to buy a cheaper version of any key ingredient.”
She said Lucrezia is an informal restaurant, but there is a heavy focus on detail and service.
“We believe that our service is just as important as the quality of our food, if not more,” Nada Karas said. “Our wait staff has been working at Lucrezia for many years.”
SECOND PLACE
Little Italy
1155 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-3040
THIRD PLACE
Ciao Bella
1514 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-6800
