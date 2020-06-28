Best Italian Food

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucrezia

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829

Michael and Nada Karas have long had a passion for serving delicious Italian fare.

“We opened our flagship restaurant in Chesterton, Lucrezia Café, in our quaint, charming historic house almost 22 years ago,” Nada Karas said. “With the success in Chesterton, we decided to open our second location in Crown Point, Lucrezia Ristorante.”

The Crown Point location has been open for nearly 17 years, and the Lucrezia Trattoria has been in operation for about four years in Culver, Ind., Nada Karas said.

She said all of the food at Lucrezia is baked or sauteed.

“We are a scratch kitchen, so we make everything including our desserts,” Nada Karas said.