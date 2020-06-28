Best Italian Food
Best Italian Food

Best Italian Food

Lucrezia Ristorante           

 

Lucrezia

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829

lucreziacafe.com

Michael and Nada Karas have long had a passion for serving delicious Italian fare.

“We opened our flagship restaurant in Chesterton, Lucrezia Café, in our quaint, charming historic house almost 22 years ago,” Nada Karas said. “With the success in Chesterton, we decided to open our second location in Crown Point, Lucrezia Ristorante.”

The Crown Point location has been open for nearly 17 years, and the Lucrezia Trattoria has been in operation for about four years in Culver, Ind., Nada Karas said.

She said all of the food at Lucrezia is baked or sauteed.

“We are a scratch kitchen, so we make everything including our desserts,” Nada Karas said.

The commitment to providing high-quality meals has been firm since Lucrezia opened.

“We believe our food has been quite consistent over all these years,” Nada Karas said. “When food prices and overhead increase, we don't try to buy a cheaper version of any key ingredient.”

She said Lucrezia is an informal restaurant, but there is a heavy focus on detail and service.

“We believe that our service is just as important as the quality of our food, if not more,” Nada Karas said. “Our wait staff has been working at Lucrezia for many years.”

SECOND PLACE

Little Italy

1155 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-3040

dyerlittleitaly.com

THIRD PLACE

Ciao Bella

1514 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-6800

