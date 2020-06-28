Best Margarita

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

El Salto

Multiple locations

219-462-0100

Serving superb margaritas has become a tradition at El Salto.

“We have kept the recipe the same for many years,” El Salto owner Robert Mendoza said of the margaritas.

He said there is a large variety with more than a dozen flavors that can come on the rocks or frozen.

Prices also are competitive, Mendoza said.

Just like the margaritas, El Salto has stuck with the same recipes for its food, Mendoza said.

“The flavor that we have is very unique,” he said. “People love that.”

Mendoza said El Salto also has very loyal customers. “They love us and we love them,” he said. “Without them, we wouldn't be here. It means a lot.”

SECOND PLACE

La Carreta

269 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville