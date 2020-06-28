Best Margarita

El Salto
Multiple locations
219-462-0100
Serving superb margaritas has become a tradition at El Salto.
“We have kept the recipe the same for many years,” El Salto owner Robert Mendoza said of the margaritas.
He said there is a large variety with more than a dozen flavors that can come on the rocks or frozen.
Prices also are competitive, Mendoza said.
Just like the margaritas, El Salto has stuck with the same recipes for its food, Mendoza said.
“The flavor that we have is very unique,” he said. “People love that.”
Mendoza said El Salto also has very loyal customers. “They love us and we love them,” he said. “Without them, we wouldn't be here. It means a lot.”
SECOND PLACE
La Carreta
269 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-791-0119
717 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-0900
THIRD PLACE
El Taco Real
935 E. Hoffman St.
Hammond
219-932-8333
