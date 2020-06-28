Best Margarita
Best Margarita

Best Margarita

El Salto in Munster

El Salto

Multiple locations

219-462-0100

elsaltorestaurant.com

Serving superb margaritas has become a tradition at El Salto.

“We have kept the recipe the same for many years,” El Salto owner Robert Mendoza said of the margaritas.

He said there is a large variety with more than a dozen flavors that can come on the rocks or frozen.

Prices also are competitive, Mendoza said.

Just like the margaritas, El Salto has stuck with the same recipes for its food, Mendoza said.

“The flavor that we have is very unique,” he said. “People love that.”

Mendoza said El Salto also has very loyal customers. “They love us and we love them,” he said. “Without them, we wouldn't be here. It means a lot.”

SECOND PLACE

La Carreta

269 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-791-0119

717 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-0900

lacarretarestaurantandbar.com

THIRD PLACE

El Taco Real

935 E. Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-8333

www.facebook.com/El-Taco-Real-100877269956479

