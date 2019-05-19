{{featured_button_text}}
Best Margarita

El Salto moved to Centennial Village in Munster.

FIRST PLACE

El Salto Restaurant

Multiple locations

219-462-0100

elsaltorestaurant.com

Whenever you’re ready to slip into that Friday at 5 p.m. mode and drink your cares away, El Salto is where you’ll want to go to sip on some of their delicious margaritas. In addition to the selections on its regular menu that includes traditional, pomegranate, strawberry and mango flavors, you’ll find weekly margarita specials. Stop in for a fiesta when it offers margarita specials on Tuesdays and Thursday, as well. Sizes range from 14 to 64 ounces.

This family-owned business was established close to 15 years ago, and it prides itself on using the freshest ingredients to prepare authentic Mexican cuisine to go with those margaritas. The menu is packed with a number of Mexican specialties, from fajitas to enchiladas to chimichangas as well as  customer favorites include the Molcajete.

El Salto has seven Northwest Indiana locations from Munster and Hammond out to Chesterton and Valparaiso.

SECOND PLACE

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant & Bar

269 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-791-0119

717 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-0900

lacarretarestaurantandbar.com

THIRD PLACE

Jalapeno’s

200 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-864-4444

facebook.com/EatAtJalapenos

