Best Margarita

FIRST PLACE
El Salto Restaurant
Multiple locations
219-462-0100
Whenever you’re ready to slip into that Friday at 5 p.m. mode and drink your cares away, El Salto is where you’ll want to go to sip on some of their delicious margaritas. In addition to the selections on its regular menu that includes traditional, pomegranate, strawberry and mango flavors, you’ll find weekly margarita specials. Stop in for a fiesta when it offers margarita specials on Tuesdays and Thursday, as well. Sizes range from 14 to 64 ounces.
This family-owned business was established close to 15 years ago, and it prides itself on using the freshest ingredients to prepare authentic Mexican cuisine to go with those margaritas. The menu is packed with a number of Mexican specialties, from fajitas to enchiladas to chimichangas as well as customer favorites include the Molcajete.
El Salto has seven Northwest Indiana locations from Munster and Hammond out to Chesterton and Valparaiso.
SECOND PLACE
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant & Bar
269 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-791-0119
717 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-0900
THIRD PLACE
Jalapeno’s
200 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-864-4444