Best Mexican Food

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

El Taco Real

935 E. Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-8333

The recipes used at El Taco Real have been around for three generations.

“This is real old-school stuff,” said Raymundo Garcia, who continues to call himself “the busboy” after decades in the family-owned business.

That consistency is important to Garcia. He said he wants his customers to experience the same taste profile each time they visit the restaurant.

Garcia said the restaurant takes “a lot of care in what we do” by maintaining a traditional Mexican menu that also entices the palates of other cultures.

“We made it so people who live in our Region, all ethnic backgrounds, can come to El Taco Real and feel comfortable,” Garcia said.

He said the team at El Taco Real provides polite and sincere service by treating customers like family.