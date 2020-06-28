Best Mexican Food
urgent

Best Mexican Food

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Mexican Food

Raymundo Garcia runs the family restaurant, El Taco Real, in Hammond. 

 Times file photo
Best Mexican Food

El Taco Real

El Taco Real

935 E. Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-8333

www.facebook.com/El-Taco-Real-100877269956479

The recipes used at El Taco Real have been around for three generations.

“This is real old-school stuff,” said Raymundo Garcia, who continues to call himself “the busboy” after decades in the family-owned business.

That consistency is important to Garcia. He said he wants his customers to experience the same taste profile each time they visit the restaurant.

Garcia said the restaurant takes “a lot of care in what we do” by maintaining a traditional Mexican menu that also entices the palates of other cultures.

“We made it so people who live in our Region, all ethnic backgrounds, can come to El Taco Real and feel comfortable,” Garcia said.

He said the team at El Taco Real provides polite and sincere service by treating customers like family. 

“I'm very proud of this restaurant,” Garcia said. “It's more important to do a good job and help the community,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Asada Grill & Cantina

2907 W. 45th St.

Highland

219-934-0400

www.facebook.com/asadagrillandcantina

THIRD PLACE

El Salto

Multiple locations

219-462-0100

elsaltorestaurant.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts