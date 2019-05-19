FIRST PLACE
El Taco Real
935 E. Hoffman St.
Hammond
219-932-8333
For 45 years El Taco Real has been serving up authentic made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine at its Hammond restaurant. “We’ve never said we’re better than anyone else. I feel strongly that the other restaurants should be applauded. The restaurant business is tough and when you open a restaurant and spend your time in pursuit of feeding the public, it’s a noble pursuit and they should be praised for their efforts,” said Raymundo Garcia, who after 45 years in the family business still calls himself “the busboy.”
Garcia is proud of the high quality product El Taco Real puts out, which he said sometimes may mean sacrificing some profit, but it's worth it. Everything is made from scratch except for some canned stewed tomatoes and pickled jalapeños. “We really care about what we’re doing,” he said. “We treat every customer like a family member and embrace them. It’s that emotional and sentimental connection that makes it different.”
One of the most popular items served at El Taco Real is the Queso Fundido, made of a premium Mexican-style Muenster cheese that is very creamy and not as oily as other cheeses, said Garcia.
Breakfast dishes are also a crowd pleaser. Though the restaurant doesn’t open until 11 a.m., he believes eggs should be enjoyed all day so you can order breakfast at any time. One of his favorite breakfast item is the carne con chile, with pork, rice, beans and sunny-side-up eggs.
SECOND PLACE
El Salto
Multiple locations
219-462-0100
THIRD PLACE
Asada
2907 45th St.
Highland
219-934-0400