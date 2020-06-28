Best Microbrewery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Off Square Brewing

11000 Delaware Pkwy.

Crown Point

219-310-8898

“We’re very family-friendly and offer a nice place to come and hang out,” Off Square Brewing co-owner Dave Hellwege said. “We have food for everybody—wood-fired pizza, smoked meats, burgers—something for everyone in the family.”

He said Off Square used recent COVID-19 restrictions as an opportunity to install a new 300-pound smoker to expand their food menu.

One of its principal attractions is, of course, the beer. “We brew the beers we like and offer a diverse selection of seasonally different beers,” Hellwege said. “We don’t focus on a particular style. We typically don’t repeat everything.

“We brew stuff we like to drink, and like to share,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Viking Artisan Ales

301 N. Colfax St.

Griffith