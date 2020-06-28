Best Microbrewery

Off Square Brewing
11000 Delaware Pkwy.
Crown Point
219-310-8898
“We’re very family-friendly and offer a nice place to come and hang out,” Off Square Brewing co-owner Dave Hellwege said. “We have food for everybody—wood-fired pizza, smoked meats, burgers—something for everyone in the family.”
He said Off Square used recent COVID-19 restrictions as an opportunity to install a new 300-pound smoker to expand their food menu.
One of its principal attractions is, of course, the beer. “We brew the beers we like and offer a diverse selection of seasonally different beers,” Hellwege said. “We don’t focus on a particular style. We typically don’t repeat everything.
“We brew stuff we like to drink, and like to share,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Viking Artisan Ales
301 N. Colfax St.
Griffith
773-551-2878
THIRD PLACE
3 Floyds Brewing
9750 Indiana Pkwy.
Munster
219-922-3565
