Best Microbrewery

Dave Hellwege gives a tour of Off Square Brewing.

Off Square Brewing

11000 Delaware Pkwy.

Crown Point

219-310-8898

offsquarebrewing.com

“We’re very family-friendly and offer a nice place to come and hang out,” Off Square Brewing co-owner Dave Hellwege said. “We have food for everybody—wood-fired pizza, smoked meats, burgers—something for everyone in the family.”

He said Off Square used recent COVID-19 restrictions as an opportunity to install a new 300-pound smoker to expand their food menu.

One of its principal attractions is, of course, the beer. “We brew the beers we like and offer a diverse selection of seasonally different beers,” Hellwege said. “We don’t focus on a particular style. We typically don’t repeat everything.

“We brew stuff we like to drink, and like to share,” he said.

SECOND PLACE 

Viking Artisan Ales

301 N. Colfax St.

Griffith

773-551-2878

facebook.com/vikingartisanales/

THIRD PLACE

3 Floyds Brewing

9750 Indiana Pkwy.

Munster

219-922-3565

3floyds.com

