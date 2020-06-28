Best Pizza

Langel’s Pizza
2833 Highway Ave.
Highland
219-923-4900
342 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-865-0333
1198 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-663-8888
Forty-one years ago Langel’s Pizza started with a small pizza oven, a small cooler and a countertop fryer.
Owner Rodney Langel and his mom would watch the oven and run deliveries. “My dad would come in after he got off work to help us and enjoy a pizza or sandwich at the end of the night,” said Langel. “The first three regular customers we had were my sister and two brothers.”
Eventually, business grew, and Langel's hired employees to deliver and cook and opened two more locations. “We strive to maintain the highest quality —fresh, lean pork, top-grade cheese from our neighbors in Wisconsin, fresh vegetables that we process and our dough that is made daily,” said Langel.
“We attribute 41 years of success to our dedicated employees and, of course, to our loyal customers. We’re proud to be part of the Calumet Region and to have the opportunity to participate in the growth of Lake County. On behalf of my daughter, Nicholette; my son, Adam; my newphew, Nick Hammond; our partner in Crown Point, Brian Radzinski; my wife, Cheryl, and I would like to thank you for your continued support. ”
SECOND PLACE
Aurelio’s Pizza
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery
2310 LaPorte Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-7499
79 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-3885
10547 Broadway
Crown Point
219-333-2178
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!