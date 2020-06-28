Best Pizza
Best Pizza

Best Pizza

Langel’s Pizza

2833 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-923-4900

342 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-865-0333

1198 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-663-8888

langelspizza.com

Forty-one years ago Langel’s Pizza started with a small pizza oven, a small cooler and a countertop fryer.

Owner Rodney Langel and his mom would watch the oven and run deliveries. “My dad would come in after he got off work to help us and enjoy a pizza or sandwich at the end of the night,” said Langel. “The first three regular customers we had were my sister and two brothers.”

Eventually, business grew, and Langel's hired employees to deliver and cook and opened two more locations. “We strive to maintain the highest quality —fresh, lean pork, top-grade cheese from our neighbors in Wisconsin, fresh vegetables that we process and our dough that is made daily,” said Langel.

“We attribute 41 years of success to our dedicated employees and, of course, to our loyal customers. We’re proud to be part of the Calumet Region and to have the opportunity to participate in the growth of Lake County. On behalf of my daughter, Nicholette; my son, Adam; my newphew, Nick Hammond; our partner in Crown Point, Brian Radzinski; my wife, Cheryl, and I would like to thank you for your continued support. ”

SECOND PLACE

Aurelio’s Pizza

Multiple locations

aureliospizza.com

THIRD PLACE

Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery

2310 LaPorte Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-7499

79 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-3885

10547 Broadway

Crown Point

219-333-2178

tomatobarpizza.com

