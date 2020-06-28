Best Pizza

“We attribute 41 years of success to our dedicated employees and, of course, to our loyal customers. We’re proud to be part of the Calumet Region and to have the opportunity to participate in the growth of Lake County. On behalf of my daughter, Nicholette; my son, Adam; my newphew, Nick Hammond; our partner in Crown Point, Brian Radzinski; my wife, Cheryl, and I would like to thank you for your continued support. ”