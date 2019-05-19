FIRST PLACE
Aurelio’s
Multiple locations
If you’ve been making pizza for six decades, you must be doing something right. Aurelio’s is turning 60 this year and again has been voted Best Pizza in the Region. The beloved chain originated just over the border in Homewood in 1959 and in the 1970s became the first Chicago pizzeria to franchise its concept. It now has more than 40 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Florida, Georgia and Minnesota.
To celebrate the milestone, Aurelio’s will be running contests during this coming year for various prizes, including for one lucky winner to receive 60 months of free pizza. Follow Aurelio’s Pizza on Facebook and or at aureliospizza.com for details.
In addition to pizza (Aurelio’s offers thin crust, stuffed, thick crust and Mama Aurelio’s Calabrese), the menu includes a number of appetizers, sandwiches, salads and pastas topped with homemade sauces. The Italian sausage and meatballs are made from scratch.
As Joe Aurelio, son of the founder, says: “If you’re not a good pizza, you’re not going to be around" for 60 years.
SECOND PLACE
Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery
2310 LaPorte Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-7499
79 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-3885
THIRD PLACE
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
Multiple locations
219-763-1545