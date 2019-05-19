{{featured_button_text}}
Best Place for Breakfast

The Breakfast Po' Boy is served at Toast & Jam in Schererville

FIRST PLACE

Toast & Jam

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

toastandjamcafe.com

When looking for a meal to start off your day, Toast & Jam has plenty of options.

“Our Farmhouse is a fan favorite along with our sourdough French toast,” said Sam Cappas, owner of Toast & Jam.

The Farmhouse features a sampling of many breakfast items, including a half order of biscuits and gravy, two eggs, two sausages, two strips of bacon and a side of toast or pancakes.

In the four years Toast & Jam has been open, the restaurant has developed a combination of values that keep customers returning, Cappas said.

“A friendly, down-on-the-farm atmosphere, a unique menu and great customer service,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

The Scrambled Diner

250 W. 81st Ave.

Dyer

219-865-3950

thescrambleddiner.com

THIRD PLACE

Jelly Pancake House

399 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-736-0100

936 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-3200

gotojelly.com

