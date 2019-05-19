Best Place for Breakfast

FIRST PLACE
Toast & Jam
7311 Mallard Lane
Schererville
219-769-0000
When looking for a meal to start off your day, Toast & Jam has plenty of options.
“Our Farmhouse is a fan favorite along with our sourdough French toast,” said Sam Cappas, owner of Toast & Jam.
The Farmhouse features a sampling of many breakfast items, including a half order of biscuits and gravy, two eggs, two sausages, two strips of bacon and a side of toast or pancakes.
In the four years Toast & Jam has been open, the restaurant has developed a combination of values that keep customers returning, Cappas said.
“A friendly, down-on-the-farm atmosphere, a unique menu and great customer service,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
The Scrambled Diner
250 W. 81st Ave.
Dyer
219-865-3950
THIRD PLACE
Jelly Pancake House
399 E. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-736-0100
936 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-3200