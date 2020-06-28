Best Place for Breakfast

Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 Mallard Lane
Schererville
219-769-0000
tjs.cafe
A good breakfast place is one that is cozy and inviting with friendly staff who know regulars by name with a menu of hearty meals and an ever-present scent of coffee. A great breakfast place has all that and more — like fresh ingredients, creative dishes, house-made jams, bright decor and retro decorating features. “We have a fun atmosphere with a great team that is full of energy and excitement,” said owner Sam Cappas.
Toast & Jam opened in 2015 and quickly became a popular breakfast spot in the Region. Even the most basic of breakfast foods are taken up a notch here. Cowboy Biscuits & Gravy is topped with scrambled eggs and provolone cheese. The French toast is made from thick-cut sourdough bread dipped in a homemade custard. Pancakes range from the buttermilk variety to a Special Oreo Pancake dish with a towering mound of whipped topping and vanilla glaze and a Cannoli Pancake stuffed with mascarpone and mini chocolate chips.
One feature that sets Toast & Jam apart from other breakfast spots is the homemade jams. “We have two signature jams - Pina Colada & Mixed Berry — and each month we introduce a jam of the month. Our jams have been very popular and our guests look forward to trying our new flavors in addition to their favorites,” said Cappas.
SECOND PLACE
Sophia’s House of Pancakes
650 W. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-515-2830
9344 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-924-4955
7110 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, Ill.
708-444-7777
THIRD PLACE (TIE)
B & B Cafe
1312 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-333-2164
AVGO
9321 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-558-0169
