Best Place for Breakfast
urgent

Best Place for Breakfast

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Breakfast

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

A good breakfast place is one that is cozy and inviting with friendly staff who know regulars by name with a menu of hearty meals and an ever-present scent of coffee. A great breakfast place has all that and more — like fresh ingredients, creative dishes, house-made jams, bright decor and retro decorating features. “We have a fun atmosphere with a great team that is full of energy and excitement,” said owner Sam Cappas.

Toast & Jam opened in 2015 and quickly became a popular breakfast spot in the Region. Even the most basic of breakfast foods are taken up a notch here. Cowboy Biscuits & Gravy is topped with scrambled eggs and provolone cheese. The French toast is made from thick-cut sourdough bread dipped in a homemade custard. Pancakes range from the buttermilk variety to a Special Oreo Pancake dish with a towering mound of whipped topping and vanilla glaze and a Cannoli Pancake stuffed with mascarpone and mini chocolate chips.

One feature that sets Toast & Jam apart from other breakfast spots is the homemade jams. “We have two signature jams - Pina Colada & Mixed Berry — and each month we introduce a jam of the month. Our jams have been very popular and our guests look forward to trying our new flavors in addition to their favorites,” said Cappas.

SECOND PLACE

Sophia’s House of Pancakes

650 W. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-515-2830

9344 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-924-4955

7110 W. 159th St.

Orland Park, Ill.

708-444-7777

sophiaspancakes.com

THIRD PLACE (TIE)

B & B Cafe

1312 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-333-2164

AVGO

9321 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0169

avgostjohn.com

1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts