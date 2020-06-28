Best Place for Breakfast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

A good breakfast place is one that is cozy and inviting with friendly staff who know regulars by name with a menu of hearty meals and an ever-present scent of coffee. A great breakfast place has all that and more — like fresh ingredients, creative dishes, house-made jams, bright decor and retro decorating features. “We have a fun atmosphere with a great team that is full of energy and excitement,” said owner Sam Cappas.

Toast & Jam opened in 2015 and quickly became a popular breakfast spot in the Region. Even the most basic of breakfast foods are taken up a notch here. Cowboy Biscuits & Gravy is topped with scrambled eggs and provolone cheese. The French toast is made from thick-cut sourdough bread dipped in a homemade custard. Pancakes range from the buttermilk variety to a Special Oreo Pancake dish with a towering mound of whipped topping and vanilla glaze and a Cannoli Pancake stuffed with mascarpone and mini chocolate chips.