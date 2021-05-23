 Skip to main content
Best Place for Breakfast
Best Place for Breakfast

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Best Place for Breakfast

Benedict at B&B Cafe

 Provided
Best Place for Breakfast

Stuffed French toast at B&B Cafe

B & B Cafe

1312 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-333-2164

www.facebook.com/bandbcafecp

B & B Cafe is a newcomer in the Region, having opened two years ago, but it didn’t take long for the breakfast and lunch spot to jump to the top as Best Place for Breakfast in the Region.

Owner Brittany Walter believes it’s the welcoming, clean and friendly atmosphere that draws people in and keeps them coming back. “When you walk in you are not a customer to us, you are family,” said Walter, who owns the restaurant with Brian Czerwinski.

.

The menu covers all the breakfast basics and then some, with Benedicts, waffles, corned beef hash, steak and eggs, crepes, omelets, biscuits and gravy and more. “Some of our most popular items would be the stuffed French toast with your choice of fruit or nuts, and our skillets are always a favorite,” said Walter. “Our hash browns are hand-shredded everyday so you'll never have to worry about frozen potatoes with us.”

Walter said it was heartbreaking to have to close for two months during the pandemic. “We are active in our community and sponsor athletic teams and even deliver free of charge to our local 911 center. We are so grateful that the love and support from our community in return has kept us strong and our doors open.”

SECOND PLACE

Toast & Jam Breakfast and Lunch Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

THIRD PLACE

AVGO

9321 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0169

avgostjohn.com

