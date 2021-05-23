B & B Cafe

1312 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-333-2164

B & B Cafe is a newcomer in the Region, having opened two years ago, but it didn’t take long for the breakfast and lunch spot to jump to the top as Best Place for Breakfast in the Region.

Owner Brittany Walter believes it’s the welcoming, clean and friendly atmosphere that draws people in and keeps them coming back. “When you walk in you are not a customer to us, you are family,” said Walter, who owns the restaurant with Brian Czerwinski.

.

The menu covers all the breakfast basics and then some, with Benedicts, waffles, corned beef hash, steak and eggs, crepes, omelets, biscuits and gravy and more. “Some of our most popular items would be the stuffed French toast with your choice of fruit or nuts, and our skillets are always a favorite,” said Walter. “Our hash browns are hand-shredded everyday so you'll never have to worry about frozen potatoes with us.”