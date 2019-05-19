{{featured_button_text}}
Best Place for Brunch

FIRST PLACE

Toast & Jam

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

toastandjamcafe.com

It's that time between breakfast and lunch, and you're not sure of the meal you want to eat.

Toast & Jam has many brunch options available to satisfy your hunger.

Whether it's biscuits and gravy, the Poblano Casserole or burgers, Toast & Jam is ready to serve its customers, owner Sam Cappas said.

Since opening in 2015, Toast & Jam has placed a strong emphasis on providing great customer service, Cappas said.

“Our friendly staff, a great kids' menu and homemade, fresh items” are what has made the restaurant stand out, he said.

SECOND PLACE

Center for Visual & Performing Arts

1040 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-1930

cvpa.org

THIRD PLACE

Harvest Room

9625 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-595-5575

harvestroomrestaurant.com

