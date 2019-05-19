Best Place for Brunch

FIRST PLACE
Toast & Jam
7311 Mallard Lane
Schererville
219-769-0000
It's that time between breakfast and lunch, and you're not sure of the meal you want to eat.
Toast & Jam has many brunch options available to satisfy your hunger.
Whether it's biscuits and gravy, the Poblano Casserole or burgers, Toast & Jam is ready to serve its customers, owner Sam Cappas said.
Since opening in 2015, Toast & Jam has placed a strong emphasis on providing great customer service, Cappas said.
“Our friendly staff, a great kids' menu and homemade, fresh items” are what has made the restaurant stand out, he said.
SECOND PLACE
Center for Visual & Performing Arts
1040 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-1930
THIRD PLACE
Harvest Room
9625 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-595-5575